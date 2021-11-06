BRAC Bank reiterates commitment to values-based banking 

Banking

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 08:22 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank reiterates commitment to values-based banking 

It celebrates Banking On Values Day 

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 08:22 pm
BRAC Bank reiterates commitment to values-based banking 

BRAC Bank has reiterated its strong commitment to values-based banking as the bank along with 66 other members of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) celebrated Banking on Values Day across the globe. 

Every year GABV observes the day to claim for a more sustainable and inclusive financial model, reads a press release. 

As part of marking the Banking on Values Day in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank organized a virtual knowledge session on Saturday with the participation of its senior officials. 

Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, DMD and COO Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, and more than 500 officials took part in the discussion. 

They pointed out the importance and benefits of values-based banking, key principles and its relevance in Bangladesh banking sector.  

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "BRAC Bank is the only GABV member-bank from Bangladesh and it takes great pride in being associated with the global movement. I believe through observance of Banking on Values Day, we would be able to disseminate the message to a larger audience and sow the seed of sustainable banking movement in Bangladesh."

"BRAC Bank passionately works towards making the environment cleaner and the earth greener through its responsible financing. We strive to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Bangladesh through green financing. We believe prosperity and planet should go together as we continue our journey of development. We will continue to pursue values-based banking for a sustainable future for the country," he added. 
 

Corporates

BRAC Bank / Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

2d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

2d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club