BRAC Bank reiterates commitment to values-based banking 

BRAC Bank has reiterated its strong commitment to values-based banking as the bank along with 66 other members of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) celebrated Banking on Values Day across the globe.

Every year GABV observes the day to claim for a more sustainable and inclusive financial model, reads a press release.

As part of marking the Banking on Values Day in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank organized a virtual knowledge session on Saturday with the participation of its senior officials.

Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, DMD and COO Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, and more than 500 officials took part in the discussion.

They pointed out the importance and benefits of values-based banking, key principles and its relevance in Bangladesh banking sector.

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "BRAC Bank is the only GABV member-bank from Bangladesh and it takes great pride in being associated with the global movement. I believe through observance of Banking on Values Day, we would be able to disseminate the message to a larger audience and sow the seed of sustainable banking movement in Bangladesh."

"BRAC Bank passionately works towards making the environment cleaner and the earth greener through its responsible financing. We strive to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Bangladesh through green financing. We believe prosperity and planet should go together as we continue our journey of development. We will continue to pursue values-based banking for a sustainable future for the country," he added.

