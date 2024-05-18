BRAC Bank branch relocated in spacious premises at RK Mission Road

Corporates

Press Release
18 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 03:26 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank branch relocated in spacious premises at RK Mission Road

Press Release
18 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 03:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BRAC Bank has opened a relocated branch in spacious new premises on RK Mission Road in Dhaka.

This branch has been shifted from the Graphics Building in Motijheel and renamed the RK Mission Road Branch.   

At its spacious new location in this commercially important place, the branch will be able to provide best-in-class customer service to valued customers. This relocation signifies BRAC Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure and amenities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Lily Pond Center, Holding No: 3, RK Mission Road, Dhaka on April 30, 2024. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Branches, BRAC Bank, attended the inauguration ceremony.

AKM. Tareq and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Heads, and senior bank officials were also present.

On this occasion, Selim R.F. Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank's best-in-class services will bring new propositions to individual customers and business clients in this financially important area as their partner in prosperity."

"With our enhanced presence in the financial district of Motijheel, the customers will enjoy the most modern online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for the neighbourhood's people. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added. 

With 187 branches, 45 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices, and 1,080 Agent Banking Outlets, BRAC Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh's most expansive banking networks.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

57m | Videos
From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

1h | Videos
The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

4h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

5h | Videos