BRAC Bank received highest credit rating in Bangladesh

Banking

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 06:15 pm

BRAC Bank received highest credit rating in Bangladesh

BRAC Bank has been rated 'AAA' by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) for showing the bank's solid financial strength and stability.

CRAB has assigned 'AAA' to BRAC Bank with 'Stable' outlook. 'AAA' is the highest issuer credit rating assigned by CRAB, read a media release.

The rating is a testament to the fact that the bank is stable and has the capacity to meet its financial commitments on time. 'AAA' is judged to be of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

BRAC Bank earlier in 2019 became the only bank to achieve a credit rating equivalent to the Sovereign Rating of Bangladesh by Moody's Investors Service. BRAC Bank is the only Bangladeshi bank rated by the world's most renowned agency S&P Global Rating.                           

Commenting on the rating, the bank's Managing Director & CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain said: "We feel honoured to have earned 'AAA' credit rating as the first bank in the country by CRAB. This unique achievement is resulted from the bank's continuous efforts towards improving and maintaining an industry-above capital base, better asset quality, exemplary corporate governance and superior liquidity position."

"Efficient management of balance sheet and liquidity, strong compliance culture and a professional management team have been key determinants of this credit rating excellence. We are happy to share this achievement with our valued customers, shareholders, regulators and other stakeholders whose unwavering trust makes us what we are today," he continued.

