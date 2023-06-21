Brac Bank, MasterCard introduces health, wellbeing-oriented credit card

Brac Bank in partnership with MasterCard has launched the "World Credit Card," marking the debut of the first health and wellbeing-oriented MasterCard in Bangladesh.

Cardholders of the new "World Credit Card" will have access to a wide range of health and wellness benefits, as well as lifestyle and travel perks. This includes the opportunity to enjoy exclusive offers and discounts at numerous partner merchants in the areas of lifestyle, dining, fashion, and travel.

They will also avail special health screening packages, and discounts on gym membership, along with In-patient Department (IPD) coverage of Tk4,000 daily and Out-patient Department (OPD) benefit up to Tk3,000 a year.

Additionally, cardholders will have the opportunity to obtain the first two supplementary credit cards without paying an annual fee.

Through the Super [email protected] programme, cardholders can convert any retail purchases into a 6-month instalment plan at 0% interest. Furthermore, they can benefit from up to 36 months of 0% instalment plans at over 900 partner merchants nationwide.

Cardholders can also earn reward points on e-commerce transactions as well as Point of Sale (PoS) transactions.

The card comes with exciting welcome vouchers for cardholders offering discounts at travel partners, lifestyle merchants, and healthcare partners, and also Stay-1-night-Get-1-night free offer at a renowned resort.

Cardholders of the new "World Credit Card" will get multiple travel benefits, including complimentary visits for cardholders and their companions to 1,100+ international lounges using the LoungeKey Programme.

They will also get complimentary access to Balaka VIP Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The "World Credit Card" will provide access to lucrative deals and discounts at more than 6,000 partner merchant outlets in Bangladesh, along with special offers at MasterCard partner merchants in other countries.

Brac Bank customers can apply for the "MasterCard World Credit Card" at any bank branch.

Selim RF Hussain, the managing director and chief executive officer of Brac Bank, expressed his deep appreciation as he announced the introduction of another remarkable product in collaboration with MasterCard. He acknowledged the previous successful launches of the "MasterCard TARA World" and "MasterCard Millennial Titanium" credit cards in past years.

"The newly unveiled 'World Credit Card' is designed to cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of valued customers, offering a wide array of health and wellness benefits as well as exclusive lifestyle privileges," he remarked.

He continued, "We believe that this premium credit card, with its high-end benefits and exciting offers, will significantly enhance customers' lifestyle experiences by providing them with the ultimate payment solution. Brac Bank aims to forge further partnerships to continually deliver delightful customer experiences."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, the country manager of MasterCard in Bangladesh, said, "MasterCard is delighted to collaborate with Brac Bank Limited to launch the 'World Credit Card,' which will be a game changer for those who expect more from their credit card. With exclusive health and wellness benefits, lifestyle discounts, and travel perks, the card will offer something exciting for everyone and will promote more seamless and secure digital transactions in Bangladesh."