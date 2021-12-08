BRAC Bank and Link3 Technologies sign payment gateway agreement

Banking

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Limited and Link3 Technologies Limited have signed an agreement on Payment Gateway.

This agreement will enable BRAC Bank to deploy its Payment Gateway in an online platform of Link3 Technologies, a full-service IT Solution Provider in the country. 

This will allow Link3 Technologies to accept online payment from VISA and MasterCard holders against online product sales and services by using BRAC Bank Payment Gateway. 

Zahrul Syed Bakht, CPA, CMA, FCMA - chief financial officer and Mohammad Mohsin Reza, FCMA - general manager, finance & accounts, from Link3 Technologies attended the signing ceremony held at BRAC Bank's head office in Dhaka on 29 November. 

Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking, Khairuddin Ahmed, head of merchant acquiring, Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, head of payments and partnership business, Md Ashraful Alam, senior manager of merchant acquiring, Habibur Rahman, relationship manager, relationship unit 4, corporate banking, and Md Raihanul Kabir, manager, e-commerce merchant acquiring, from BRAC Bank attended the signing ceremony.

