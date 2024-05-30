UNICEF 'appalled' at Rohingya teacher's killing

Bangladesh

UNB
30 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:27 am

Related News

UNICEF 'appalled' at Rohingya teacher's killing

UNB
30 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:27 am
Logo of Unicef / Courtesy
Logo of Unicef / Courtesy

NICEF is "appalled" by the killing of a Rohingya teacher in gunfire in one of the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett has said.

"UNICEF expresses its sincere condolences and extends its sympathy to the family, friends and students of the victim," Yett said in a statement on Wednesday (29 May).

UNICEF strongly condemns any attack against schools and other places of learning, which must always be a safe space for children, and for the staff delivering this essential service, Yett added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Unicef / Rohingya / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

13h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

13h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

17h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

5h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

3h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

6h | Videos
Chocolate price growing; company profits soar

Chocolate price growing; company profits soar

2h | Videos