UNICEF 'appalled' at Rohingya teacher's killing

NICEF is "appalled" by the killing of a Rohingya teacher in gunfire in one of the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett has said.

"UNICEF expresses its sincere condolences and extends its sympathy to the family, friends and students of the victim," Yett said in a statement on Wednesday (29 May).

UNICEF strongly condemns any attack against schools and other places of learning, which must always be a safe space for children, and for the staff delivering this essential service, Yett added.