3 members of 'Dhhakka Party' held

Crime

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:23 am

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three members of a robber gang called "Dhhakka Party" in a case filed over the snatching of Tk70 lakh from an employee of a jewellry shop in Islampur of the capital.

The arrestees were identified as Khokhon Das, Rezaul Karim and Kamal Hossain, said Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh zone DB, during a press conference at the DMP media centre on Wednesday (29 May).

He said "Ma Bullion and Silver Jewellers' shop employee Mohiuddin was going to his shop with Tk70 lakh from a shop at Kadamtali on 26 May. 

As soon as he reached the entrance of Islampur's Nobo-Narayan Lane, a miscreant pushed him. When Mohiuddin tried to apologise and leave, seven or eight other people who were loitering nearby came and started beating him and snatched the money from him.

Later on 27 May, the shop owner filed a case with Kotwali Police Station over the incident.

After analysing CCTV camera and other evidence, police identified the robbers and arrested them during separate drives in Chattogram and Khulna.
 

