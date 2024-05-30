Two Billionaires Venture to the Titanic Wreck Again

Videos

30 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 10:00 am

Two Billionaires Venture to the Titanic Wreck Again

30 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 10:00 am

Last June, a tourist submersible named Titan was destroyed while exploring the Titanic wreck on the Atlantic Ocean floor. Since that tragic incident, which shook the entire world, no further expeditions to the Titanic have been conducted. However, less than a year later, billionaire Larry Connor is planning a new mission to the Titanic. He claims that he wants to prove the safety of this deep-sea tourism industry by taking a submersible to the bottom of the Atlantic. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

1h | Videos
How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

16h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

14h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

18h | Videos