Two Billionaires Venture to the Titanic Wreck Again

Last June, a tourist submersible named Titan was destroyed while exploring the Titanic wreck on the Atlantic Ocean floor. Since that tragic incident, which shook the entire world, no further expeditions to the Titanic have been conducted. However, less than a year later, billionaire Larry Connor is planning a new mission to the Titanic. He claims that he wants to prove the safety of this deep-sea tourism industry by taking a submersible to the bottom of the Atlantic.