India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:04 am

India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:04 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. File photo: HT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. File photo: HT

India and Bangladesh yesterday held wide-ranging talks focusing on issues relating to visas, mutual legal assistance and extradition cases.

The two sides met for the fourth round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue in Delhi and reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges.

They held "wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) and extradition cases, etc," the external affairs ministry said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides," it said in a statement.

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with an aim to strengthen people-to-people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on issues relating to consular, visa and mutual legal assistance.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date," the ministry said.

Dr Aman Puri, joint secretary (consular-passport-visa division) at the ministry, led the Indian delegation at the talks.

The Bangladeshi team was headed by Rokebul Haque, director general (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

