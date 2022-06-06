Bengal Commercial Bank and Bengal Islami Life Insurance sign MoU

Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Bengal Islami life Insurance Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) over payroll service, on Monday (6 June).

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Bank's head office, 94 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the BankTarik Morshed and Managing Director and CEO of Bengal Islami Life Insurance MM Monirul Alam, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

KM Awlad Hossain, DMD and CBO of the Bank; Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD and CTO; Shamsul Islam, SVP and CFO of Bengal Islami Life Insurance along with other high officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Bengal Commercial Bank signed another agreement with Bengal Islami Life Insurance over health insurance.