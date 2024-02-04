BB unveils roadmap to bring down default loan below 8% by June 2026

The Bangladesh Bank has finalised the roadmap for bringing down default loans below 8% by June 2026.

The new road map was unveiled at a press conference at the central bank headquarters today (4 February).

Default loans in the banking sector stood at Tk1.55 lakh crore at the end of September last year which was close to 10% of total outstanding, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The central bank came up with the new road map to meet the IMF (International Monetary Fund) condition as part of its $4.7 billion loan package.

The new road map issued a stringing role of shareholder directors and managing directors in recovering default loans.

The central bank eased loan write-off policy under the new framework allowing the banks to write off loans in two years instead of existing three years which will help to cut default loans by 2.76% or Tk43,300 crore.