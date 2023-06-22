Banks to remain open till 10pm on 25, 26 June

Banks have been asked to remain open till 10pm on 25 and 26 June across the country.

Additionally, branches and sub-branches located near cattle markets within the Dhaka and Chattogram city corporation areas will remain open for 12 hours, starting from 10am on 27 and 28 June.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Thursday, instructing this measure to facilitate transactions for cattle traders.

Bangladesh is due to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 29 June.