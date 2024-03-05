Bank transactions from 9:30am to 2:30pm during Ramadan

05 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
There will be a break for Zuhr prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm

05 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Banks in Bangladesh will remain open from 9:30am to 4pm during Ramadan, but transactions will be allowed til 2.30pm.

According to a Bangladesh Bank circular issued today (5 March), there will be a break for Zuhr prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm. Banks can coordinate internally and continue the banking transactions during this break. 

After the end of Ramadan, the banking hours will revert to the previous schedule (10am to 5pm), as announced in the circular.

