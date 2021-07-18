Banks near cattle markets in Dhaka to remain open till 20 July

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, branches of different banks adjacent to different temporary cattle markets under the two city corporations of Dhaka will remain open till 20 July, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

A huge amount of cash is transacted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in the cattle markets managed by the two city corporations of Dhaka. Considering the security of financial transactions in these markets, the central bank instructed banks to continue normal banking for this extended period at various branches and sub-branches located nearby the cattle markets, the circular said.

As per the central bank's instructions, special arrangements will be made on 19 July to keep evening banking activities running from 6pm to 8pm in the branches and sub-branches of these banks.

The central bank asked the banks concerned to continue normal banking activities from 10am to 8pm on the day before Eid as well.

In addition, the central bank instructed the banks to establish temporary booths at the sacrificial animal markets ensuring necessary security measures.

The banks were also advised to provide special allowances to the officers and employees working overtime in the branches, sub-branches and booths of these banks for this extended period.

It may be mentioned that this year, 11 temporary sacrificial cattle markets under Dhaka South City Corporation and 10 under Dhaka South City Corporation have been set up all across the city.