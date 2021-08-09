Normal banking hours from Wednesday: BB

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to resume normal banking operations from 11 August (Wednesday), maintaining social distancing measures and health guidelines amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the instruction, all branches of all banks will have to reopen for transactions from 10am to 4pm, and bankers will have to stay at the bank premises till 6pm to complete official tasks, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh Bank on Monday.

Earlier, the central bank instructed to operate banking activities on a limited scale between July 25 and August 5 -- from 10am to 1.30pm only, instead of the normal 10am-4pm timings.

Later, the time period was extended.

Now, banks are returning to normal banking operations from Wednesday as the ongoing lockdown is being relaxed from 11 August.