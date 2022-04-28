Banks asked to ensure uninterrupted digital services during Eid holidays

The central bank has directed banks to ensure round-the-clock transaction services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on automated teller machines (ATMs), point of sale (POS) terminals, internet banking, online e-payment gateways, and mobile financial services (MFS).

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday issued a circular in this regard to managing directors and chief executives of all scheduled banks, mobile financial service providers, payment service providers, and payment system operators.

According to the circular, banks must ensure round-the-clock ATM services. If any technical problem arises, it should be resolved as soon as possible and an adequate cash supply should be maintained in ATM booths. Banks also have to ensure security measures with constant vigilance of guards at ATM booths.

In the case of point of sale (POS) terminals, banks should ensure full-time services and raise awareness among merchants and customers to prevent counterfeiting and embezzlement.

Banks must also ensure a two-factor authentication system in case of "Card not Present" transactions in internet banking and online e-payment gateways.

All banks or their subsidiaries providing mobile financial services, have to ensure uninterrupted transactions and an adequate cash supply at agent points, according to the circular.

In this regard, Mezbaul Haque, general manager of the Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, told The Business Standard that instructions have been given so customers do not have to suffer in any kind of transaction during the Eid holidays.

Instructions have also been given to organisations concerned, to strengthen security at all times in providing services, he added.

Recently, the central bank also issued a circular to increase the transaction limit on mobile financial services.

According to a central bank circular issued on Monday, it has lifted the limit on the number of daily transactions and from now on, transactions can be done as many times as a client wants in a day.

Earlier, for cash in, five transactions could be done daily and 25 transactions monthly, and for cash out, transactions could be done five times daily and 20 times monthly.

According to the new policy, the maximum limit on incoming cash from bank accounts and cards has been increased to Tk50,000 daily and Tk3 lakh monthly.

However, through an agent one can only do cash in of Tk30,000 daily as before, and Tk2 lakh monthly. The total monthly limit for sending and receiving money has been increased from Tk75,000 to Tk2 lakh.