Bank MDs require less information for  foreign travel 

Banking

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:28 pm

Bank MDs require less information for  foreign travel 

They do not have to provide the names of their family members

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:28 pm
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Managing directors (MD) of banks will have to provide the central bank with nine types of information instead of 15 before going abroad with their families from now onwards.

They do not have to provide the names of their fathers, mothers, husbands/wives or sources of travel expenses. 

Earlier, an MD had to provide information of foreign travels of the last two years. From now on, information of only the last foreign trip has to be given, as per the changes introduced by the central bank on Monday.

The information that has to be provided is the name of the bank and the managing director, the numbers of the national identity card and passport, the purpose of travel, proposed time of travel, date of approval of the board of directors regarding the travel, address of where to stay abroad and the last overseas travel information.

The central bank issued a circular on 23 March last year regarding travelling abroad of managing directors. The directives included the details of the person who will perform the duties in the absence of the managing director while travelling.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bank MDs / Foreign travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making