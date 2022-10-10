Bangladesh air force chief off to Saudi Arabia

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Sunday for an official visit.

He along with his wife and three entourage left the country on an invitation of Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz, says an ISPR press release on Monday.

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will make a courtesy call on Chief of General Staff General Fayiadh Bin Ha'med Al-Ruwaily and HH Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz.

During the meeting, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests.

The air force chief will also visit various aviation institutions, installations and equipment including King Abdullah Air Base.

The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will hopefully play a vital role in creating opportunities to strengthen the relationship between two nations.

