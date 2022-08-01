HC rejects writ seeking ban on foreign travel of govt officials

The High Court has rejected a writ seeking a ban on all foreign travels of government officials.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman had filed the writ in public interest on Sunday (31 July).

The court said the writ was rejected as the attorney general has already taken the responsibility of implementing the government order of restricting all foreign travels of government officials expect special cases.

Barrister Suman on Sunday told the court that a minister's personal secretary had gone abroad in defiance of the government notification restricting foreign travels of its officials.

Not only the minister's PS, many government officials are also going abroad.

The cabinet secretary, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other concerned authorities were made respondents to the writ.

Earlier, on 12 May, the government issued a circular to stop all foreign travels of government officials except for special needs to reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.

According to the circular, all types of foreign travels, including exposure visits, educational tours, APA, and participation in workshops or seminars for innovation, will be suspended until further notice in the context of the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and the current global crisis.

