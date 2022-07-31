Barrister Suman files writ to stop unimportant foreign trips of govt officials

A writ has been filed with the High Court to stop unimportant foreign travels of government officials defying order.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman filed the writ in public interest on Sunday (31 July).

Hearing on the writ petition is likely to be held this week, said court source.

Barrister Suman told the court that a minister's personal secretary had gone abroad in defiance of the government notification restricting foreign travels of its officials.

Not only the minister's PS, many government officials are also going abroad.

The cabinet secretary, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other concerned authorities have been made respondents to the writ.

Earlier, on 12 May, the government issued a circular to stop all foreign travels of government officials except for special needs to reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.

According to the circular, all types of foreign travels, including exposure visits, educational tours, APA, and participation in workshops or seminars for innovation, will be suspended until further notice in the context of the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and the current global crisis.

After the government procurement meeting on 11 May, in response to the questions of journalists, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "We have decided on the matter. The prime minister has clearly said, from now on, no more foreign trips. If officials have to go on a foreign tour for special reasons, then go, otherwise they should refrain. Foreign travels are being reduced for government officials, and will be reduced further."