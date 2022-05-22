BB cancels foreign trips of private banks, NBFI employees

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has imposed a ban on the employees of banks and non-bank financial institutions from participating in all kinds of training, seminars and workshops at the expense of their employers.

The central bank took the decision to reduce pressure on foreign reserves and to resolve the dollar crisis.

In a notification issued on Sunday, banks and financial institutions have been instructed not to release dollars for overseas travel of their employees.

However, the notice said that there is no bar for personal visits on the employees of banks and non-bank financial institutions at their own expense.

Earlier on 18 May, the Bangladesh Bank cancelled foreign travel of all officers and employees at the expense of the central bank.

The finance ministry on 16 May issued an order to bar all officers in government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations alongside government banks and financial institutions from travelling abroad.

The ministry also instructed to cancel foreign trips at the expense of these organisations.