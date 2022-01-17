Bank Asia observes agent banking day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia celebrated Agent Banking day at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar in the capital on Monday (17 January).

Bank Asia observed 17 January, 2022 as Agent Banking Day to mark the 8th founding anniversary of agent banking in our country. 

Chairman of the bank, A Rouf Chowdhury cut a cake on the occasion while chairman of board executive committee Rumee A Hossain, chairman of board audit committee Dilwar H Choudhury, directors Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Tania Nusrat Zaman, and president & managing director Md Arfan Ali were also present.

Deputy managing directors and officials from the agent banking division of the bank were present as well.

