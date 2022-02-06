Bank Asia holds annual business meet 2022

Banking

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Bank Asia holds annual business meet 2022

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia held a day-long "Annual Business Meet 2022" through digital platform at Bank Asia Tower in the capital on Saturday (5 February).

A Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the Bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank, presided over the programme.

The meeting reviewed the bank's business opportunities and challenges for the year 2022 and put forward recommendations and suggestions to meet the target and bring forth desired strategic changes.

Mohd Safwan Choudhury, vice chairman, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of Board Audit Committee, Prof MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of Board Risk Management Committee, Enam Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, and Tania Nusrat Zaman, directors of the Bank attended the programme.

Deputy managing directors, departmental heads, branch heads and employees were also present.

Bank Asia / annual business meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

6h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places