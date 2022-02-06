Bank Asia holds annual business meet 2022

Bank Asia held a day-long "Annual Business Meet 2022" through digital platform at Bank Asia Tower in the capital on Saturday (5 February).

A Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the Bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank, presided over the programme.

The meeting reviewed the bank's business opportunities and challenges for the year 2022 and put forward recommendations and suggestions to meet the target and bring forth desired strategic changes.

Mohd Safwan Choudhury, vice chairman, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of Board Audit Committee, Prof MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of Board Risk Management Committee, Enam Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, and Tania Nusrat Zaman, directors of the Bank attended the programme.

Deputy managing directors, departmental heads, branch heads and employees were also present.