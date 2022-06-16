Bank Asia, Bangladesh Bank organise training for SME entrepreneurs

Banking

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited in association with Bangladesh Bank, organised a month-long "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" for SME entrepreneurs at Cox's Bazar.

On the concluding day of the training programme, certificates were handed over to 25 participants who were selected from 200 applicants, said a press release. 

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia was the chief guest and Md Arifuzzaman, additional director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest of the closing ceremony of training programme.

Md Jahid Iqbal, joint director of bangladesh Bank, Md Shaminoor Rahman, head of MSME of Bank Asia Ltd, BM Shahidul Haque, head of Bank Asia Institute of Training & Development (BAITD), Md Nasimul Haque, Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd, were also present.

The training programme is intended to equip the new entrepreneurs with required business skills, contribute to the country's economic growth and foster employment generation, the press release added. 

The programme was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank. 

