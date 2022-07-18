Bank Asia arranges 5-day long training on 'Managerial Capacity and Leadership Skills'

Bank Asia Ltd arranged a 5-day long training on 'Managerial Capacity and Leadership Skills' for its district managers from 17-21 July at Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD) at Lalmatia in the capital.

Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia, inaugurated the training session on Sunday (17 July) where District Managers from 61 districts took part.

M Esamul Arephin, Head of Human Resources Division, B M Shahidul Haque, Head of BAITD and Quazi Mortuza Ali, Head of Post Office Banking Department of Bank Asia Ltd were present among others in the programme.