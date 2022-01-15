Bangladesh Finance holds seminar on Islamic banking and finance

Banking

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance holds seminar on Islamic banking and finance

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 08:44 pm
Bangladesh Finance holds seminar on Islamic banking and finance

Bangladesh Finance Limited organised a seminar on "A Primer in Islamic Banking and Finance" on Saturday.

Professor Dr Mohammad Kabir Hassan, a teacher of Economics and Finance department at University of New Orleans in the US, attended the seminar as keynote speaker, said a press release. 

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance, presided over the seminar, which was moderated by Md Abu Yousuf, head of Products and Member Secretary of the Islamic Wing.

The seminar began after the welcome speech of Ahsanuzzaman Sujan, group head of Human Resources of Bangladesh Finance.

Abdul Awal Sarkar, member of the Sariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance and former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, also attended the discussion.

Mohammad Kabir Hassan shared his experience with the Bangladesh Finance officials.

The keynote speaker hoped that Islamic banking and financing would reach a new height in Bangladesh within a decade.

"Bangladesh Finance can take advantage of the huge potential of Islamic financing in Bangladesh," added Mohammad Kabir Hassan.

Md Kyser Hamid said, "Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing is working in the NBFI sector in Bangladesh with the expectation of becoming a role model and case study."

"Islamic Finance is playing an important role in socio-economic development, SDG implementation, retail and SME sector through welfare financing and Shariah compliant financing all over the world, including Bangladesh," added Md Kyser Hamid.

BD Finance Ltd / Seminar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

7h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

12h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

11h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

4h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

4h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

5h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike