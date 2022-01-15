Bangladesh Finance holds seminar on Islamic banking and finance

Bangladesh Finance Limited organised a seminar on "A Primer in Islamic Banking and Finance" on Saturday.

Professor Dr Mohammad Kabir Hassan, a teacher of Economics and Finance department at University of New Orleans in the US, attended the seminar as keynote speaker, said a press release.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance, presided over the seminar, which was moderated by Md Abu Yousuf, head of Products and Member Secretary of the Islamic Wing.

The seminar began after the welcome speech of Ahsanuzzaman Sujan, group head of Human Resources of Bangladesh Finance.

Abdul Awal Sarkar, member of the Sariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance and former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, also attended the discussion.

Mohammad Kabir Hassan shared his experience with the Bangladesh Finance officials.

The keynote speaker hoped that Islamic banking and financing would reach a new height in Bangladesh within a decade.

"Bangladesh Finance can take advantage of the huge potential of Islamic financing in Bangladesh," added Mohammad Kabir Hassan.

Md Kyser Hamid said, "Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing is working in the NBFI sector in Bangladesh with the expectation of becoming a role model and case study."

"Islamic Finance is playing an important role in socio-economic development, SDG implementation, retail and SME sector through welfare financing and Shariah compliant financing all over the world, including Bangladesh," added Md Kyser Hamid.