AIUB organises seminar on 'Space: The New Frontier, South Asian View'

Eminent space scientist and former ISRO Chief, Padma Shri Prof Kiran Kumar delivered a talk (online) at Dr. Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series of the American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) on 27 September.

This signature public lecture series – designed to engage guest speakers of extraordinary academics and professional distinction to broaden and enrich the classroom-based education of the University – celebrates the pioneering role, benevolence, and contribution of AIUB's founder chairman in the education sector of Bangladesh.

Prof Kumar – currently a member, Space Commission of India and chairman, Physical Research Laboratory Management Council – delivered his talk on "Space: The New Frontier (South Asian View)."

The hybrid event was moderated by Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan and participated by around 200 students, faculty and researchers from the AIUB, AIT-Thailand, BSMRAAU, MIST, UIU and the University of Sir Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka. Aviation and aerospace enthusiasts from the Bangladesh Air Force, Atomic Energy Commission and Supreme Court at registered from the event.

Prof Kumar, in his talks, outlined the evolution of Indian space industry. He stressed that the states in the global south should pursue a people-centric approach to meet the national objectives in materialising space programmes through education, innovation, and research. Progress in the space sector requires a systematic, coherent, and focused approach with long-term commitments – he added. A lively question and answer session followed his talks. Replying to a question by Prof Rahmatullah on the fading hope of Chandrayaan-3 to "wake up" from its lunar "nightfall sleep" (14 days on earth) - the former ISRO chief explained the extreme weather condition endured by the lunar lander after its historic landing near the lunar south pole and completing its primary mission.

Applauding AIUB's initiative for arranging event participated by young students, Por Kumar hoped to participate in such events in future and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and collaboration between Bangladesh and India in this field.

In his closing remarks, AIUB's Pro VC Prof Md Abdur Rahman reiterated the centrality of a systemic, coherent, and people-centric long-term projects to harness the potential and opportunities of space technology. Thanking the speaker for an enlightening and engaging session, Prof Rahman mentioned some of the projects of Amateur Experimental Rocketry Dhaka (AERD), a hybrid rocket propulsion research organization of AIUB's Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I) and expressed hopes for collaboration with ISRO.