Alpha Islami Life Insurance opts for EBL ePay service

Policyholders of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Limited now can pay their premium through EBL's new card-based digital collection tool named "ePay" service. Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd will also avail payment solution from EBL through its digital payment platform, read a press release.

Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Nura Alam Siddikie Ovee, Chief Executive Officer (In charge) of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Limited, signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Major Md. Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management of EBL and Md. Shajedul Bari, Deputy Managing Director of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Limited as well as other senior officials from both of the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.