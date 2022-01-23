AIBL holds business development conference

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) organised a business development conference with its corporate branches at its head office on Saturday (22 January).

Salim Rahman, chairman of the Board of Directors of AIBL, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Salim Rahman directed AIBL corporate branch managers to work sincerely to ensure advanced facilities for customers.

Farman R Chowdhury urged corporate branch managers to be more responsible for acquiring various targets of the bank.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, and Abdullah Al Mamun were present at the event.

Managers of corporate branches of the bank also participated in the conference.