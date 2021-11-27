Agrani Bank distributes stimulus among Covid affected traders

Banking

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank distributes stimulus among Covid affected traders

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 05:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank has distributed loans among businessmen affected by the Covid-induced restrictions in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj and Pabna. 

The loans were handed over under the second phase of the PM announced stimulus package. 

To this end, the Rajshahi Circle of Agrani Bank organised a "Meet the Borrower" programme in the divisional city on Friday to disburse loans and recover defaulted ones in a transparent manner, reads a press release. 

Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam attended the programme as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md Manirul Islam, Secretary General (credit) Abdullah Al Mamun and Secretary General of Rajshahi zone Shamim Uddin Ahmed were present as special guests.

At the event, loans worth Tk10.38 crore were disbursed among 33 borrowers under the second-phase stimulus package. 

Besides, three expatriate returnees received a loan of Tk8 lakh, seven agri loan borrowers received Tk5.20 lakh and a female borrower received Tk10 lakh in loan. 

Apart from the loan disbursement, Tk42.26 lakh classified loans and Tk23.33 lakh abolished loans were recovered during the programme.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

10h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

10h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

11h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

33m | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

33m | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

38m | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 