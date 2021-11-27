Agrani Bank distributes stimulus among Covid affected traders

Agrani Bank has distributed loans among businessmen affected by the Covid-induced restrictions in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj and Pabna.

The loans were handed over under the second phase of the PM announced stimulus package.

To this end, the Rajshahi Circle of Agrani Bank organised a "Meet the Borrower" programme in the divisional city on Friday to disburse loans and recover defaulted ones in a transparent manner, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam attended the programme as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md Manirul Islam, Secretary General (credit) Abdullah Al Mamun and Secretary General of Rajshahi zone Shamim Uddin Ahmed were present as special guests.

At the event, loans worth Tk10.38 crore were disbursed among 33 borrowers under the second-phase stimulus package.

Besides, three expatriate returnees received a loan of Tk8 lakh, seven agri loan borrowers received Tk5.20 lakh and a female borrower received Tk10 lakh in loan.

Apart from the loan disbursement, Tk42.26 lakh classified loans and Tk23.33 lakh abolished loans were recovered during the programme.