The Kushtia zonal office of Agrani Bank held a views exchange meeting in participation of its managers of Kushtia and Chuadanga branches.

Alongside the conference, Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam also inaugurated the bank's Chowrhas branch, reads a press release.

The CEO also inspected the firms of the bank's several clients including Desh Agro, Shubarno Auto Rice Mill, KN, B Agro and Rashid Agro Industries.