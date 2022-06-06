AB Bank trains trade officials on preventing money laundering

AB Bank has organized a daylong training program on "Prevention of Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML)" for the Trade Officials of AD Branches at AB Bank Training Academy.

Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank inaugurated the training program and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.Shah Md. Ahsan Habib,

Professor of BIBM, Kamal Hossain, Additional Director of BFIU and Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director of BFIU were the resource persons of the training.

