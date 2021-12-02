AB Bank signs agreement with foodpanda

AB Bank Limited and foodpanda, an online food and grocery delivery service, have signed an agreement under which the bank will give away gift vouchers to selected customers of the bank.

Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of Product and Segments of AB Bank and Syed Fayad Munaim, head of Corporate Sales of foodpanda signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of the Bank, Shahrukh Hasnine, sales director of foodpanda Bangladesh and senior executives of both the organisations were present in the programme.