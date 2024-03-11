foodpanda organises cricket tournament for riders

The exhilarating "Panda Rider Premier League 2024", organised by leading online food and grocery platform foodpanda Bangladesh for its riders finally came to an end, with the team, Cumilla Super Giants lifting the winner's trophy.

The cricket tournament was held on March 10, 2024 at the CricBD Lakepori Cricket Arena, reads a press release.

A total of 96 riders from Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Barisal, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, and Narayanganj, participated, with the 8 teams of 12 riders displaying great camaraderie to advance to the knock-outs and semis. In addition to the trophy, the winning team also received BDT 25,000 in prize money while the runners-up were rewarded with BDT 15,000.

Haider Malik, head of logistics of foodpanda, said, "Riders are at the heart of our operations, and we have been exploring ways to infuse pride and happiness into their experiences. The tournament serves as a stage to foster a healthy spirit of competition among riders, improve their physical well-being, and form new connections within the rider community."

foodpanda had previously brought together their Dhaka-based riders through the "Panda Rider Premier League 2023" last year, and this year the tournament saw an expansion in arrangement and opportunity. In line with its dedication to rider welfare, the company has also been providing comprehensive support to its riders through various benefits such as healthcare assistance, insurance and online education.

The food partner of the tournament was Leisure Palonki, New Paper Chase Fruit Store Bhuiyan Corporation and S.N. Tex; while the beverage and snacks partners were Pushti, Pepsi, Blu and Hanay. The tournament jersey was sponsored by New Sun.