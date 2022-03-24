AB Bank signs agreement with Agora
Under the agreement ABBL credit cardholders will get 12% cashback on purchases at all Agora outlets
AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with and Agora Limited under which ABBL credit cardholders will get 12% cashback on purchases at all Agora outlets.
Abdur Rahman, the deputy managing director of AB Bank Limited and Muallem Chowdhury, the acting director, of Agora Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.
