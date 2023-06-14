Bangladesh signs $400 million loan agreement with AIIB

Economy

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 05:15 pm

Bangladesh signs $400 million loan agreement with AIIB

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
FILE PHOTO: The sign of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The sign of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

The Government of Bangladesh signed a budget support loan agreement of $ 400 million with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to implement the Sustainable Economic Recovery Programme.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division and Urjit R Patel, vice president of Investment Operations (Region 1) signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and the AIIB respectively.

The programme aims at policy reform to mitigate adverse economic conditions arising from the ongoing global economic recession following the Covid-19 and Russia­ Ukraine crisis, reads a press release. 

The loan will be received in standard terms and conditions of AIIB lending. The repayment period of the loan is 26 years including 3 years grace period. 

The interest rate of this loan will be SOFR + Variable Spread (1.14%). Front end fee is 0.25% and the commitment fee on the undisbursed loan amount is 0.25%.

The AIIB started investing in Bangladesh from 2016. Till date AIIB committed $3,037.79 million in investment projects in Bangladesh. Besides, in the last three years AIIB provided $1,050 million as budget support loan to Bangladesh to strengthen its COVID affected economy. 

After today's signing, total budget support loan from AIIB stands at $1,450 million.
 

Photo: TBS

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Illustration: TBS

Illustration: TBS

