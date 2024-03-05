AIIB keen to invest in climate, infrastructure sector: Finance minister

Bangladesh

UNB
05 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:23 pm

Related News

AIIB keen to invest in climate, infrastructure sector: Finance minister

UNB
05 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:23 pm
A file photo of Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed keen interest to invest in the climate and infrastructure sector, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (5 March).

"The AIIB wants to invest in the climate and infrastructure sector. We're very happy…they are very close to us. They want to cooperate with us", he told reporters after a delegation of the Beijing-based multilateral development bank met him at his office in the finance ministry.

Rajat Misra, acting vice president of the AIIB, led the delegation. He oversees all sovereign and non-sovereign operations in South Asia (except Afghanistan and Pakistan), the Pacific Islands and South East Asia, including the entire investment cycle from identification, preparation to implementation of the bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responding to a reporter's question, the finance minister said the AIIB wants to be involved in the country's climate and infrastructure sector.

"They offered us to explore the investment area where they can cooperate. They are working at the policy level as well," he added.

He noted that they will look into both the policy and Bangladesh's needs. "They will consider both the issues. This is new and we're happy."

 

Top News

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

11m | Videos
Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

5h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

6h | Videos