AIIB keen to invest in climate, infrastructure sector: Finance minister

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed keen interest to invest in the climate and infrastructure sector, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (5 March).

"The AIIB wants to invest in the climate and infrastructure sector. We're very happy…they are very close to us. They want to cooperate with us", he told reporters after a delegation of the Beijing-based multilateral development bank met him at his office in the finance ministry.

Rajat Misra, acting vice president of the AIIB, led the delegation. He oversees all sovereign and non-sovereign operations in South Asia (except Afghanistan and Pakistan), the Pacific Islands and South East Asia, including the entire investment cycle from identification, preparation to implementation of the bank.

Responding to a reporter's question, the finance minister said the AIIB wants to be involved in the country's climate and infrastructure sector.

"They offered us to explore the investment area where they can cooperate. They are working at the policy level as well," he added.

He noted that they will look into both the policy and Bangladesh's needs. "They will consider both the issues. This is new and we're happy."