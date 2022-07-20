No need to panic about inflation: Finance minister

Stating that there is nothing to panic about soaring inflation, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the annual average inflation rate in the country is still relatively low at 5.9%.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the inflation rate in June was 7.56%, the highest in the last nine years.

Criticising the information published in various media outlets, the finance minister said, "Inflation is never calculated on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Instead, it is calculated by annual averages. Adjusted for the annual average this year, our rate is still 5.9%."

"There is nothing to panic about inflation. When we formed the government in 2009, it was 12.3%," he told the media after attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) Wednesday (20 July).

In response to questions from journalists, he said loan assistance will not be taken from the IMF under any condition against the country's interest.

"We will not enter into any agreement or commitment, which is detrimental to the country. We will not accept financial assistance if conditions are imposed against the interests of the country," said AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Finance Minister also said Bangladesh is well capable of paying back the foreign loans.

"IMF is receiving their loan instalments timely. Bangladesh has never failed to pay the loans and their interests, nor will it in the future," he claimed.

The minister also assured that the country has ample foreign reserve saying, "When Awami League formed the government in 2009, the reserve was $7.9 billion. It later increased to $48 billion. It is said that there is no reserve left but there is still around $40 billion at our disposal."

