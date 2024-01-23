Govt to buy rice bran oil, lentil worth Tk391 crore for TCB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:43 pm

File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government has decided to procure 1.20 crore litres of rice bran oil and 20,000 tonnes of red lentil for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at a cost of Tk391 crore. 

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved proposals in these regards at its first meeting under the newly formed government with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair on Tuesday (23 January).

After the meeting, the Cabinet Division informed journalists that the TCB will purchase 1.20 crore litres of rice bran oil in three lots from three local companies - Majumdar Products, Majumdar Bran Oil Mills and Ali Natural Oil Mills and Agro Industries through direct purchase (DPM) method at a cost of Tk189.60 crore.

Following another proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the decision to purchase 10,000 tonnes of lentil from Uma Expo Private Limited in India has been approved. 

The government has allocated Tk96.14 crore for the purchase of the lentil. Per kilogram of lentil will cost Tk101.

Additionally, the cabinet committee has granted approval for the procurement of another 10,000 tonnes of lentil from Roy Agro Food Products in Bogura and Nabil Naba Foods Limited in Dhaka at a cost of Tk105.45 crore. The unit price for these lentils has been set at Tk105 per kilogram.

TCB / Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) / Bangladesh

