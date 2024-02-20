Bangladesh boasts 42 firms including Pran at Dubai Gulfood expo

Bangladesh is boasting a large pavilion with 42 participating companies including Pran-RFL Group, ACI Group and Akij Food and Beverage, showcasing their diverse food products at the five-day Gulfood Expo in the United Arab Emirates.

Gulfood 2024, the world's largest food and beverage trade show, is taking place in Dubai from 19 to 23 February.

This year's event features an estimated $12 billion in potential international trade deals across an exhibition floor spanning 24 event halls packed with displays from over 5,500 exhibitors.

Pran-RFL Group is showcasing its wide range of food and beverage products at the largest stall at the Bangladesh Pavilion at the expo.

Photo: TBS

The company is targeting buyers from Africa, the Middle East, America, Australia, and South Asia said Executive Director Mizanur Rahman.

The fair is an important opportunity for Bangladeshi companies to connect with major markets around the globe.

Other Bangladeshi companies participating in the fair include City Group, Meghna Group, and Bashundhara Group. These companies are showcasing a wide range of products, including processed foods, confectionery, and frozen foods.

The Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh coordinates their participation, highlighting how both manufacturers and distributors benefit.

The presence of major companies provides insights into global trends and consumer behaviour, shaping future offerings.

EPB Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain stated that the UAE re-exports 50% of its imported food to the Middle East, North Africa, and GCC countries.

Further, with the UAE itself importing 80% of its food needs and being a significant global business hub, this fair holds immense importance.