US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair awarded for best in class service 

US-Bangla Airlines has been awarded "Best Domestic Airline" for maintaining stability in Bangladesh's air transport sector with in-flight service, number of passengers on domestic routes, on-time departures, number of flights and increased connectivity in the country's air routes while Novoair received the "Best on-time performance of the year- 2022" Gold award in domestic flight operations.

Besides, US-Bangla Airlines received the silver award in the best regional airline and best on-time flight departure category and a bronze award in the best economy class food category. At the same time, Novoair won the silver award in the best domestic airline category.

The awards were decided based on the online survey of regular passengers organised by the prominent travel and tourism publication "The Bangladesh Monitor."

An event, titled "Monitor Airline of the Year-2022", was held on Friday (23 September) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun receives the "Best domestic airline of the year-2022" award from State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali. Photo: Courtesy

Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun received the "Best domestic airline of the year-2022" award from the Chief Guest of the ceremony, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

He said that "all recognitions towards US-Bangla Airlines are a reward for the confidence of the passengers."

While it was Novoair's head of marketing and Sales Mes-Bah-Ul Islam received the awards from the hands of the minister.

Novoair Head of Marketing and Sales Mes-Bah-Ul Islam receives the award for "Best on time performance of the year- 2022” from State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali. Photo: Courtesy

He said, "This recognition will encourage us in the future. NOVOAIR is committed to providing the highest level of service since its beginning. NOVOAIR has earned passengers' trust for safe air travel and on-time flight operation.

"Our commitment to complete passenger satisfaction and superior service will continue at all levels of our operations."

Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, online travel agency Triplover Head of Operations Nisha Tasnim and other dignitaries were present at the award ceremony among others.