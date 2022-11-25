Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight

AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sepang, Malaysia April 14, 2020/ Reuters

Thai AirAsia, a subsidiary of the Malaysia-based AirAsia Aviation Group, has launched a flight between Dhaka and Bangkok.

The inaugural flight from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:05 am yesterday.

The incoming flight carried a number of eminent passengers including officials from Thai AirAsia.

Thai Air Asia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, Regional Commercial Head Tansita Akrarittipirom, and its senior executives of corporate communications were in the delegation team in the inaugural flight.

The passengers and guests arriving on the Thai AirAsia inaugural flight were welcomed with flowers and souvenirs by the top-level management team of Thai Air Asia GSA, TAS Aviation Limited Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, Vice Chairman Sheikh Mamunul Hoque, Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader, Directors Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Md Atiqur Rahman Masud, Anwar Abedin Manik and other members of the company.

AirAsia, voted the world's best low-cost airline for 13 years in a row in Skytrax awards, has been operating fourteen weekly flights between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur since 2015.

With the addition of the Thai AirAsia flight, the group has added a new route for Bangladeshi travellers to avail AirAsia's affordable and lucrative fares in line with their vision "now everybody can fly".

The airline will operate four weekly flights between Dhaka and Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok.

After the arrival of the inaugural flight, the guests from Thai Air Asia and TAS Aviation gathered for a ribbon- and cake-cutting ceremony held at a city hotel.

Morshedul Alam Chaklader told reporters that the journey of Air Asia is vital in Bangladesh because it is an important route to connect the rest of the world.

He sought the media's assistance to flourish the aviation industry accordingly for maintaining improved livelihood of the local people as well as to boost the business of the tourism sector and the economy as well.

Regarding the company's future plan, he said, "We are now offering four flights a week, but we have a plan to introduce daily flights, considering the passengers' demand."