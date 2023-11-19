US-Bangla to operate daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from 1 December

Aviation

UNB
19 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:01 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The US-Bangla Airlines is going to operate daily flights from Dhaka to Bangkok from December 1 this year.

Currently, US-Bangla operates flights five days a week on Dhaka-Bangkok route.

Due to the additional demand of passengers, it will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:45 am on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport and land in Bangkok at 3:15 pm local time from December 1.

On the same day, it will take off from Bangkok at 4:20 pm and reach Dhaka at 6:05 pm.

It will take off from Dhaka at 9:40 am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and land in Bangkok at 1:10 pm local time. On the same day, it will take off from Bangkok at 1:55 pm and reach Dhaka at 3:40 pm.

The minimum fare for one-way on Dhaka-Bangkok route has been fixed at Tk 27,507 and return fare at Tk 33,154. The rent includes all types of taxes and surcharges.

Currently, US-Bangla operates flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata.

US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 20 aircraft including 8 Boeing 737-800, 9 ATR 72-600.

 

