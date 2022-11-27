Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight

Photo: Courtesy

Thai AirAsia, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based AirAsia Aviation Group, has launched the Dhaka-Bangkok flight.

The inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Friday at midnight. The airline will operate four weekly flights between Dhaka and Don Mueang, said a press release.

The incoming flight carried several eminent passengers, including Thai AirAsia officials.

Thai Air Asia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, Regional Commercial Head Tansita Akrarittipirom and its senior executives of corporate communications were part of the delegation.

The inaugural flight launching ceremony was held at a Dhaka hotel Saturday. Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, was the chief guest at the event.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Maﬁdur Rahman, Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, and Santisuk were also present.

Thai Air Asia GSA, TAS Aviation Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, Vice-Chairman and CEO Sheikh Mamunul Hoque, Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader; directors Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Md Atiqur Rahman Masud, Anwar Abedin Manik and other members of the company also joined the event.

According to the media release, AirAsia, voted the world's best low-cost airline for 13 years in a row in Skytrax awards, has been operating 14 weekly flights between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur since 2015.