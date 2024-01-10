Saudia planning flights on Chattogram-Jeddah route from 1 March

Aviation

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 08:19 pm

Saudia planning flights on Chattogram-Jeddah route from 1 March

Saudia will join Biman Bangladesh Airlines in serving the Jeddah-Chattogram market.

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 08:19 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier Saudia has filed plans to expand its operation to a second city in Bangladesh, alongside the capital Dhaka.

The airline has scheduled the launch of service connecting Jeddah and Chattogram, a large port city on the southeastern coast of Bangladesh home to more than 5 million inhabitants, reports Aviation Week Network, one of the largest multimedia information and services providers for the global aviation, aerospace and defence industries.

"Operations between Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) and Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport (CGP) will begin on 1 March, operating four times per week using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft," Aviation Week reported citing OAG Schedules Analyser.

While reservations are currently unavailable, the service will become Saudia's fourth to Bangladesh if the 3,354-mi. (2,915-nm) route launches as scheduled. Flights are currently offered to Dhaka from Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh, the report added.

Saudia will join Biman Bangladesh Airlines in serving the Jeddah-Chattogram market.

Biman provides three roundtrips per week between the destinations at present using Boeing 777-300 aircraft. The carrier recently started operating flights on the Madinah-Chattogram route.

