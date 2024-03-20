Germany keen to provide technical cooperation for Bangladesh’s aviation industry

Germany wants to provide technical cooperation in the development of the aviation industry in Bangladesh.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster expressed the interest during a meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Lt Col Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat today (20 March).

The ambassador also said they were working together in various sectors of Bangladesh in terms of economic, technical and training.

"We wish to provide technical support for the development of Bangladesh's growing aviation industry. We are also planning to provide training to create skilled technical staff in this sector.

"We are keen to act as the 'Modern Logistics Partner' of the aviation industry of Bangladesh to accelerate the steps taken by the Government to build 'Smart Bangladesh'," he said.

The German ambassador also wanted to know about the potential of Bangladesh's tourism industry and the activities undertaken by Bangladesh to attract domestic tourists as well as foreign tourists to realise its potential.

In response to the foreign envoy's enquiry, Faruk said the growth of Bangladesh's aviation industry has more than doubled in the last 15 years. As a result of various measures taken by the government, the number of domestic tourists in the country has already exceeded two crore.

"To attract foreign tourists, we are taking various initiatives, including creating special tourist zones, simplifying the visa process and creating tourist circuits with neighbouring countries," he said.

Besides, the tourism master plan has already been completed.

The implementation of this grand plan will begin this year. Hopefully, if these initiatives are implemented, the number of foreign tourists in Bangladesh will increase.

Regarding Germany's offer of technical assistance, he said the departments concerned would look into the matter.