Daily Oman Air flights from Chattogram

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oman Air has been operating daily flights from Chattogram airport to serve people of greater Chattogram living in Oman, said Sunil VA, vice president of the airline.

"A good number of people from greater Chattogram live in Oman's Muscat and Salalah. To serve them, the airline is currently operating a 162-seat flight from Shah Amanat International Airport every day," he said at an iftar mahfil and get-together at the Peninsula Chittagong on Thursday.  

He said much development is taking place in Chattogram, starting from flyovers to highways and tunnels. Due to such infrastructural advancement, passengers can now easily reach the airport from various outlying areas.

"We plan to operate more flights and add larger aircraft to our fleet if demand increases," he said.

Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, director of Shah Amanat International Airport, said, "We always try to operate ever more flights from this airport. Oman Air operates daily flights and expatriates will benefit from these flights."

Ahmed Yusuf Walid, president and CEO of Galaxy Bangladesh, said travel agents are playing a key role in making the Chattogram-Oman route popular.

During the Covid pandemic, Oman Air operated three flights from Chattogram airport every week. Since March 27, the airline has been operating daily flights from Chattogram.

Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) Chattogram President Abu Jafar, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab), Chattogram Zone President Shah Alam, Oman Air Senior Sales Manager Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, Chattogram in-charge, Mohammad Asif Chowdhury, Assistant Manager (Airport Operations) Sumit Biswas, and others were present.

