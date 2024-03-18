US-Bangla to operate 11 weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai route from 19 April

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 12:59 pm

At present, the airline operates seven flights on the route every week, according to a press statement issued today (18 March).

File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

The country's biggest private aviation service provider US-Bangla Airlines is set to increase its weekly flight numbers to 11 on the Dhaka-Chennai route from 19 April as passenger demand increases.

At present, the airline operates seven flights on the route every week, according to a press statement issued today (18 March).

The additional flights will depart from Dhaka at 1:50pm for Chennai on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from April 19 and reach Chennai at 3:15pm local time.

From Chennai, the additional flights will depart for Dhaka at 4:15pm on the same days and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:25pm

Apart from this, flights are being operated from Dhaka to Chennai route every day of the week at 10:45am and leaving Chennai at 2:00pm local time for Dhaka.

The minimum one-way fare for the Dhaka-Chennai route is Tk15,467 and the return fare is Tk 26,530, US-Bangla said.

US-Bangla was the Bangladeshi airline to launch flights to Chennai following the country's independence in 1971.

Currently, the airline is operating daily flights on the route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

According to the press statement, US-Bangla is increasing flights on the Chennai route as a growing number of patients from Bangladesh now visit various hospitals there to get advanced medical care.

In addition to Chennai, US-Bangla Airlines is also operating flights to Kolkata, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou and the Maldives' capital Malé.

The private airline is also planning to launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, from 19 April.

The airline is also operating flights on all domestic routes.

