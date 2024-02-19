After Jazeera Airways, Oman Air suspends Chattogram flights

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 04:07 pm

After Jazeera Airways, Oman Air suspends Chattogram flights

The consecutive closures of airlines have led to a surge in airfares, particularly impacting Umrah travellers during the peak season

An aircraft of Oman Air. Photo: Collected
An aircraft of Oman Air. Photo: Collected

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, has temporarily suspended its flights from Chattogram airport starting 8 March, citing network re-routing.

The announcement comes just two months after Jazeera Airways ceased its operations on the Chattogram-Middle East route.

"The decision to halt flights temporarily is due to network re-routing. Flights from Dhaka will continue as usual," said Chief of Oman Air Chattogram Station Asif Chowdhury.

However, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport, said they are yet to receive any formal notification from the airline regarding the discontinuation of flights.

Oman Air, which operates four flights a week from Chattogram, typically accommodates many passengers travelling to the Middle East, particularly Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

With the suspension of Oman Air's operations, the number of airlines serving the Chattogram-Middle East route will reduce from seven to five, affecting the accessibility and affordability of air travel for passengers.

Jazeera Airways, which initiated passenger transport from Chattogram in January 2022, had to suspend services earlier this year due to aircraft shortages and network re-routing.

The consecutive closures of airlines have led to a surge in airfares, particularly impacting Umrah travellers during the peak season. 

Mohammad Abu Zafar, chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB) Chattogram zone, expressed concerns over the plight of expatriates and Umrah pilgrims from Chattogram, who now face increased ticket prices and limited options for travel.

The average Umrah fare last year was approximately Tk65,000, but it has now increased to a range between Tk90,000 and Tk94,000.

Oman Air has been operating in Chattogram since 2007 when it initiated direct flights on the Chattogram-Muscat route. This move significantly expanded transportation choices for expatriates and travellers heading to the Middle East.

Despite interruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline had been operating flights several days a week, catering to the demands of passengers bound for Jeddah and other regional destinations.

Mohammad Shah Alam, chairman of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAB) Chattogram zone, underscored the need to resume flights promptly to alleviate the pressure on passengers, particularly during the Umrah season.

He also expressed concerns over the logistical challenges faced by travellers and urged the authorities to expedite the restoration of flight services.

Oman Air / Chattogram airport / Bangladesh

