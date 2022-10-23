Biman starts Sylhet-Jeddah direct flight operation Monday

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:11 pm

Biman starts Sylhet-Jeddah direct flight operation Monday

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:11 pm
File Photo. Picture: Collected
File Photo. Picture: Collected

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start direct flights from Osmani International Airport in Sylhet to Jeddah for the convenience of the passengers. 

A Biman flight from Sylhet will leave for Jeddah at 6:30pm on Monday (24 October). The flight will reach Jeddah at 10:30pm local time, said a press release. 

The return flight will leave Jeddah at 12:10am Tuesday and reach Sylhet airport at 9:45am.

Biman will operate one flight on every Monday on the Sylhet-Jeddah route.

