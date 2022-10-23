Biman starts Sylhet-Jeddah direct flight operation Monday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start direct flights from Osmani International Airport in Sylhet to Jeddah for the convenience of the passengers.

A Biman flight from Sylhet will leave for Jeddah at 6:30pm on Monday (24 October). The flight will reach Jeddah at 10:30pm local time, said a press release.

The return flight will leave Jeddah at 12:10am Tuesday and reach Sylhet airport at 9:45am.

Biman will operate one flight on every Monday on the Sylhet-Jeddah route.